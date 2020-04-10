One million billion, or to further explain it: a million is 1,000,000 and a billions is one thousand millions — 1,000,000,000. A trillion is one million billions — 1,000,000,000,000,000. This may be difficult to comprehend, but a college dictionary pretends to be helpful: “ A billion is a very large number.” Congress apparently uses that definition
Question: Can any country pay interest on such amounts? Before the present crisis, the deficit for a single year was already more than 1 trillion. Specimen 45’s tax cuts added further trillions to the top 85%, both individuals (himself) and corporations. Many companies already paid nothing — Mobile, Apple, etc.
The economist Eliot Janeway came to wider public notice when he attacked Lyndon Johnson’s financing of the Vietnam fiasco. Concealing the deficit, LBJ added Social Security funds to the general revenues — a fraud still not addressed or corrected. Janeway also wrote about Franklin Roosevelt’s financing of WWII, a stunning achievement. At the beginning of the conflict, national debt shows that a massive war on two fronts against both Germany and Japan incurred less than one-quarter trillion final debt, only slightly over $200 billion.
FDR enacted taxes so that final obligations would not be too difficult to sustain. Large incomes paid 90%. Other rates increased on all incomes; there were taxes on movie and theater tickets, cosmetics, telephone bills. Corporations also paid their share of federal taxes before lobbyists intervened for no federal taxes at all — our contemporary obscenity.
Roosevelt’s war-tax policy sharply constrast with present-day lies and incompetence.
Robert Moynihan
Cooperstown
