I feel so privileged and blessed to live in a country where I have been given the opportunity and the freedom to express what I believe and why I believe it, publicly. My faith in Jesus Christ and all the things he said and did in the Bible have been my inspiration for every letter I have written to The Daily Star over the years.
Although many of my letters had to do with social issues such as mental health reform and how to make it happen, and sexual purity on a global scale and how to make that happen and what polygraph tests are all about and why they should be illegal, my faith and commitment to Christ was my primary motivation for writing about these social issues and many others that I've written about and sent to local newspapers.
I did receive a lot of backlash and criticism whenever I chose to write about hot topics such as homosexuality and why it's wrong according to the Bible. To my surprise, The Daily Star was also attacked and criticized just for printing my letter.
But the reason I go on and continue to evangelize and try to build people up is because I'm simply trying to be like Jesus Christ in any way I can. Following the examples of the greatest man who ever lived is not impossible (Matthew 5:48). It's just going to take a lot of faith, courage and willingness to be criticized and attacked by a lot of people But for other people's sake and for their benefit, it's worth it. At the end of the day, all we need is JOY (Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last) if we really want to be like Jesus.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.