It seems like we are being overrun by protesters in the news. I’m pushing 70 now and looking back I seem to remember my years as a 20-year-old through 60-year-old as the years I worked from 10 to 13 hours a day, five or six days a week. I was generally too tired to go out and protest every little thing I didn’t like about this country.
I had a friend who emigrated from Poland and he hated the fact that some of us Americans didn’t appreciate what we had. He died, but I know he would hate what is going on in our country now.
Also if you don’t respect our flag enough to stand during the playing of the national anthem, then go to the country where you do respect their flag. I don’t hold my hand over my heart, but I stand, remove my hat and face the flag. I stood (when I could) and hold my hand over my heart as I say the pledge of allegiance to the flag. I was taught this at a young age and still do it. I have many friends and relatives who served in the armed forces and put their lives on the line so we could be free. I respect them and the flag.
One more thing. I’m Republican, was a Democrat like my father, but only switched parties for a job. I never felt I had to follow party lines when it came to my way of thinking.
When I voted for a man for president of our country, if he didn’t get elected, I supported the man who did. As far as term limits on our legislators, we should never let them serve more than eight years. We must vote for a new person before they owe too many favors. I know some are good people, but they will never set term limits for themselves.
Paul A Tubiolo
Gilboa
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.