In my opinion, every indication shows the largest criminal thefts ever are being conducted from within the White House by a president acting as a dictator while having solid support from Republicans in Congress.
Trillions of taxpayer monies have been handed to foreign businesses, which pay no U.S. taxes, and to people and corporations without oversight. Every inspector general appointed for such oversight since earlier this year has been instantly fired by the president. Stonewalling, Mnuchin and Kudlow whimper "that's confidential."
Who remembers being told of our tax dollars to going to Chrysler, named USA and foreign banks and airlines, Brooks, Amphenol and General Motors? I feel if my tax dollars are being loaned or given to another, I have the right to know who gets those dollars!
CNN reported $139 million has been used to take the president to Mar-a-Lago when nearby Camp David has a full no-extra-cost golf course, which would also allow Secret Service agents to go stay at home and eat there, saving us millions.
Perhaps only Putin has dispensed more former governmental entities/monies to "supportive friends" making them instant billionaires. One of 45's supporters was given $69 million to supply COVID medical products. That man never had a factory, bought raw materials or machinery, and never provided a single product to America, according to CNN. Many similar stories abound as Americans are given the finger.
It appears trillions are being dispensed through the White House while Senate Leader McConnell and Republicans smile. Theft used to be a crime! Dictators have no oversight! Do you care?
Charlie Pierce
Otego
