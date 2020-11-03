I have fun following the workings of the city of Oneonta Common Council, and I am very fortunate to be represented by such a dedicated and cohesive group of individuals. Many kudos to all the city employees who keep our city running smoothly during this time of tribulation. Where would we be without the private sector providing the goods and services that hold our society together? And finally at the helm, introducing the new “America’s Mayor,” Mr. Gary Herzig.
Ed Leone
Oneonta
