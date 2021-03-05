All Americans have the same basic needs: food, shelter, health, safety, love and acceptance. Whenever these basic needs go unmet, we feel sick, sad and angry.
Parents, teachers, nurses, aides, caregivers, social workers, small farmers, pickers, refuse collectors, cleaners, servers, laborers and spiritual guides maintain society by meeting our most basic family and societal needs. Call them for what they do, essential maintainers and essential workers!
Enlightened and far-sighted societies consciously and purposefully invest in their essential maintainers, in their young, in their people’s basic needs.
Failed and suffering societies habitually resort to temporary quick fixes and half-measures and only when forced to address their people’s needs. Their sick suffer and die too young, their sad become addicted or suicidal, and their sad, angry and searching are restrained and confined. Police, prisons and pharmacology are relied upon to restrain, but not maintain and grow society. Such a society becomes hardened and even more punitive over time.
When one sick, sad and fearful society gets angry at another sick, sad and angry society, we have wars and war-making. Bloated military, police, prison and pharmacological budgets starve even more, the neglected maintainers of society. Compare the low wages we provide the maintainers of families and the sick, with the extravagant amounts siphoned off to the pockets of the glorified and “untouchable” innovators of society: big tech, bigger military, big buy Amazon, and big pharma.
If you are not sick, sad or angry, you have gotten your basic needs met, but at the expense of subsistence wages, lack of health care, reliance on policing and prisons, and acceptance of an over-drugged citizenry.
Life is the journey of getting our mutual needs met. When a society grows to know that, its maintainers and conscientious innovators work hand-in-hand so everyone thrives!
Sam Allen
Oneonta
