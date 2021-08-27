A recent letter by the Delaware County Democratic Committee was critical of the Delaware County sheriff’s decision to send a letter to the Delaware County town supervisors encouraging them to opt out, for now, of commercializing cannabis in dispensaries and lounges in their towns.
I ask, who better, than the Delaware County sheriff, the county’s chief law enforcement officer, to impart his knowledge from many years of law enforcement, expertise and factual evidence, to caution other officials needing to make a consequential decision about his concerns for public safety and increased crime that has already been experienced from the commercialization of cannabis in other states?
It is the Sheriff’s Office that will have to oversee any impact on health and public safety consequences of local decisions and enforce the laws, protect the people and property of Delaware County, which covers a geographic area larger than Rhode Island. If the Delaware County sheriff did not convey this important information with town supervisors, the sheriff would have been remiss in his duties.
The sheriff’s office will be called on for related health and safety issues including: The increased illegal black market and possible foreign cartels, increased impaired driving, increase in overdose deaths (10 opioid deaths Delaware 2018, DOH), Increase in suicides (seven in Delaware in 2018, DOH) and poisoning of children from high-potency THC edibles (candies, cookies).
Perhaps a letter from the sheriff should go to the public to provide them with information on the negative safety consequences before deciding about another high-potency psychotropic drug by normalizing the commercialization of cannabis to our children and making it available on Delaware County’s main streets.
Delaware County Sheriff DuMond’s letter was a righteous expression of his concern and dedication as a sworn law enforcement officer. We are fortunate to have him as our sheriff.
Renee’ Barchitta
Roxbury
