“A Republic, if you can keep it.”
— Benjamin Franklin, 1789
On Jan. 22, 1905, Russian workers marched on the tsar’s Winter Palace in St. Petersburg and were met with gunfire. Over 100 demonstrators were killed and hundreds more wounded in what came to be known as Russia’s Bloody Sunday. Twelve years later, demonstrators succeeded in overthrowing the tsar’s government; the tsar and his family were killed; and Vladimir Lenin and his Communist Party seized total control over the Russian government and country.
On Nov. 8-9, 1923, members of the Nazi Party failed in their attempted Munich Beer Hall Putsch to overthrow the government of the Weimar Republic. Ten years later, Adolf Hitler was installed as chancellor of Germany and, with his Nazi Party, assumed total control of the German government and country.
On Jan. 6, 2021, demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to prevent Congress from exercising its constitutionally mandated duty to count the electoral votes of the states and declare the winners of the Nov. 3, 2020, election for president and vice president of the United States. Just as the Russian demonstrators in 1905 and the Nazis in 1923 failed in their attempts, the American demonstrators failed on Jan. 6 in their attempt to overthrow the United States government.
The coming years will reveal whether the Republic Franklin declared in 1789 will repel further attempts at overthrow or succumb to totalitarianism, as did Russia and Germany in the last century.
John A. Rudy
Cooperstown
