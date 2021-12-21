We Americans wish “Peace on Earth” to all at this season of goodwill. However, most aren’t conscious that the U.S. has allocated $768 billion to the Pentagon to boost our military might. Our legislators voted and President Biden may soon approve this largest military budget since World War II. It is outrageous that it is $24 billion more than requested by Biden when our exit from Afghanistan has just occurred with our hope to end “endless war.” In this bill, $28 billion is earmarked to build up a new generation of nuclear missiles. Biden pledged to end complicity in Yemen’s war where the blockade of humanitarian aid leaves thousands of peasants to starve. He has pulled back on this promise. A proposed bill to cancel $640 million in arms sales to Saudi Arabia was defeated.
We’re using China’s military buildup to justify this expenditure, but let’s compare powers: the U.S. spends three times more on its military than China and 10 times that of Russia. The U.S. has 11 state-of-the-art aircraft carriers; China does not. The U.S. has 800 military bases around the world. China has three. The U.S. has half the nuclear weapons on Earth, far exceeding China’s stockpile.
It is false to think military superiority would give us national security. It would only produce fear in other countries. Fear begets suspicion and distrust. Fear is the worst way to avoid conflict. Only our willingness to dialogue respectfully, breaking down the wall of hostility, determined to cooperate not compete, will we bring peace on earth. I pray we will use our privilege to contact the president and legislators to oppose military buildup.
You can phone the Washington switchboard, 202-224-3121, and ask to be connected to Senators Gillibrand and Schumer’s offices and Representative Delgado’s office, as well as the president.
Ellen St. John
Cooperstown
