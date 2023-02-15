April 15 is on the way! Do you know where your federal tax dollars go?
Ask your congressman/woman if he/she voted to fund the IRS so it could collect back taxes owed by the wealthy.
The following excerpt is from The Hill, an American nonpartisan newspaper and digital media company based in Washington, D.C. that focuses on politics, policy, business and international relations.
“The Treasury Department estimated the U.S. loses roughly $163 billion each year in taxes owed and unpaid by the richest Americans. The top 1 percent of Americans are responsible for roughly 28 percent of all lost tax revenue.”
“Today’s tax code contains two sets of rules: one for regular wage and salary workers who report virtually all the income they earn; and another for wealthy taxpayers, who avoid paying a large share of the taxes they owe,” wrote Natasha Sarin, deputy assistant Treasury secretary for economic policy.”
New Yorker Magazine, Jan. 23, 2023: “In an effort to spur the local economy, Nevada had taken to promoting itself as the “Delaware of the West,” with no taxes on income, inheritances, or capital gains.” The trusts of billionaires have taken advantage of this to become even wealthier.
The Treasury Department estimated that the gap between paid and owed taxes was about $600 billion in 2019, and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig has suggested that it could be as high as $1 trillion annually.
Democratic lawmakers have pushed for years to boost IRS funding, hire more revenue officers and upgrade the agency’s technology. But Republicans, who slashed IRS funding have resisted those efforts over fears the agency would target political opponents.
“Giving the IRS the information and resources that it needs will generate substantial revenue. But even more importantly, these reforms will create a more equitable, efficient tax system,” Sarin wrote.
Dolores Rothwell
Oneonta
