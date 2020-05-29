While living in the Oneonta area for the summer, I have been dismayed by the number of people ignoring social distancing rules and refusing to wear a mask, even though it is for the protection of your fellow citizens.
For those who think it is somehow not manly or a show of strength not to follow those rules, here is a link to a Twitter message from Nick Saban, head football coach at Alabama: https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL/status/1263560322851508224
Those of us who wear masks are doing so to protect you. Please do the same to protect us.
Joseph Grabowski
Lyons, Colorado
