Climate disruption (“Scientists estimate July will be the warmest month on record,” Daily Star, July 28) is getting hard to ignore. Extreme temperatures threaten our health, our food supply, and the reliability of our energy systems. Scientists can now draw a clear connection between the extreme temperatures of the last few weeks and heat-trapping emissions. Yet ignoring these risks is the platform of the Republican party at both the federal and state levels. How else can they justify their passage of a House energy bill designed to expand oil and gas drilling and exports? This bill would also repeal much of the $369 billion in clean energy incentives included in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA includes more than $240 billion to support green energy projects such as battery plants and EV factories, most of them in red states. But this is a fact the GOP hopes their voters won’t notice.
New York State Republicans say they no longer deny climate change. But they have opposed the state’s fracking ban and the recently passed All-Electric Building Act. With some Democratic support they have scuttled the NYHeat Act, which would have ended gas subsidies. Furthermore, they promote nuclear energy, “green hydrogen” and “renewable natural gas” over renewables, even though their preferred solutions are expensive to produce, not truly ‘green’, and less reliable than wind or solar.
By contrast, President Biden and Gov. Hochul have been at the forefront of the green energy transition. Biden will soon announce the first offshore wind-power development-rights sale in the Gulf of Mexico. Hochul’s administration now has five active wind projects in development, speeding us toward the goal of reaching 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040. This is what government for the people, and for a livable future, looks like.
Bart Farell
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.