The Daily Star on April 14 asks the question in Weather Trivia: “What fraction of all tornadoes occur between 4 and 6 p.m.”? While your answer of 25 percent is fundamentally correct, 25 percent is not a fraction; 1/4 would be the correct answer.
While this may be no big deal, you’re giving the wrong impression of what a fraction is.
Pete Mostert
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.