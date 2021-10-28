Arthur Weinstock is running for Middlefield town clerk. He will do a truly outstanding job.
He is experienced, reliable, responsible, dedicated, accessible and personable. We know him to be community-minded and detail-oriented, which are key qualities. We urge Middlefield voters to vote for him on Nov 2.
Thank you.
Frank Miosek and Bill Streck
Cooperstown
