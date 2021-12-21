When Governor Hochul announced the reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate for indoor public places, many Republican politicians, including my own Delaware County Board of Supervisors, responded that they will refuse to enforce the mandate.
I am dumbfounded and dismayed. Why do we, as full-grown adults, even require this measure to be enforced? Are we so incapable of tolerating even the most minor inconvenience for the sake of protecting our neighbors? I’m reflecting on the fact that my grandparents in World War II were required to use ration cards to shop for groceries, were required to vaccinate against polio, and were required to have tattoos of their blood type on their arms (even my then-tiny mom). And they did so without complaining, because they understood the concept of sacrificing for their country and their neighbors. We have become a spoiled, selfish people.
The data is clear and overwhelming: masks save lives. A study in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences noted that face masks, when used widely, are 79 percent effective at preventing transmission. Another study, from Vanderbilt University, found that COVID-19 death rates were twice as high in counties without mask mandates.
To those arguing that it’s a “personal choice” whether to wear a mask, I ask: is it a personal choice to obey traffic laws? Is the government controlling your body when it compels you to stop at stop lights? Is this socialist infringement on your “freedom,” or is it a reasonable and necessary cost to live safely in society?
Our actions impact other people. True personal freedom depends upon our willingness to fulfill responsibilities to one another.
Krisy Gashler
Delhi
