What is a real American?
In response to a “Sound Off” on the House Speaker vote on Jan. 6 — “While real Americans try to advance this country.” What is a real American? Someone who is thinks like you do?
I take offense in the fact that there is only one way to look at things. I don’t agree with anything that goes on on both sides of the aisle. Our government is acting like divorced parents holding the children hostage.
Congress should pay into Social Security just like the rest of us. I want them to quit raiding it every time they have a deficit and find it an open coffer to use as they please. They sit back and enjoy free health care, unlimited pensions. They should be a member of our health care and pay into a pension plan just like the rest of us.
Term limits are needed. Not career politicians who do for the 1% that they are a member of.
I don’t agree with full term abortions. I don’t agree with backroom abortions either. With access to birth control, there shouldn’t be unwanted pregnancies.
I believe in the Second Amendment. I believe that penalizing responsible gun owners does not keep the bad guys in check. That is a fantasy.
We allow people into our country when we can’t even feed the citizens who reside here, including our veterans.
Youth are being raised that they don’t have to work for what they want but entitled to it. Wake up people — the real world does not operate that way. You earn your way.
America is heading down a slippery slope. Until the government starts working together, we are headed for disaster — will need to learn a different language because we will be in the hands of a foreign government. I pray my kids and grandkids survive this.
Kathy More Hewlett, Otego
