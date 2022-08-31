What has happened to the Republican Party? Where is the Grand Old Party of Lincoln, the president who saved the Union? The GOP had many great and successful presidents and I am presenting them here.
Ulysses S. Grant created the Justice Department and worked to protect African Americans during Reconstruction.
Rutherford B. Hayed believed in a meritocratic government and in equal treatment without regard to wealth, social standing or race.
James Garfield advocated for an educated electorate and civil rights for African Americans. He also proposed substantial civil service reforms, which were passed by Congress after his assassination.
Theodore Roosevelt championed his "Square Deal" domestic policies, which promised the average citizen fairness, breaking of trusts, regulation of railroads and pure food and drugs. A conservationist, he established national parks, forests and monuments.
Dwight D. Eisenhower expanded Social Security. His opposition to Joseph McCarthy contributed to the end of McCarthyism. He signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957. He expressed his concerns about massive military spending and government contracts to private military manufacturers, which he dubbed "the military-industrial complex."
Richard M. Nixon, though mainly remembered for Watergate, concluded the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Soviet Union, enforced the desegregation of Southern schools, established the EPA and began the War on Drugs.
Ronald Reagan was successful in foreign policy, where he transitioned Cold War policy from detente to rollback. He engaged in talks with Gorbachev which culminated in the INF Treaty, and shrank both countries" nuclear arsenals.
And let us not forget the Republican statesmen, Supreme Court justices, senators, members of Congress, governors and other elected officials who put country above partisan politics and broke ranks to save our nation.
I hope the Grand Old Party will live again. Only you, the Republican electorate, can make it happen.
Dolores Rothwell
Oneonta
