Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have watched the White House continue to sideline scientific expertise. And now, while the country is preoccupied with the worst health crisis in 100 years, the administration is advancing a so-called transparency rule that in fact will remove science from much federal decision making at the EPA: “Corona virus doesn’t slow Trump’s push for deregulation” (Daily Star, 3/25).
What Andrew Wheeler does not tell us (so much for transparency) is that the new rule will eliminate from federal decision making most epidemiological studies in which patients give consent to use their medical information but not their names, to protect their privacy. These studies form the basis of so much of what we know about the devastating effects of air pollution on lung disease or the effects of toxic chemicals on Parkinson’s disease and cancer, for example. But such studies are inconvenient for the political operatives with an interest in limiting the EPA’s regulatory authority. It’s these hacks who are behind the proposed blatantly anti-science rule change.
Right now we are now seeing in real time horrific consequences resulting from a resistance to scientific and medical expertise as well as a lack of responsible planning for the COVID-19 pandemic at the federal level. What worries me most about this unseemly push to pass the “transparency” rule with a shortened public comment period is that the feds will also use the health crisis as a way to justify their smug inaction on climate change. Fortunately, that’s not happening here in New York, where the governor understands a similar grim future will play out if we don’t act aggressively to end our dependence on fossil fuels. The current crisis means we must all remain vigilant about the havoc this White House is willing to wreak on the country.
Diane Matza
Clinton
