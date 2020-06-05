Would someone please send a newspaper to the Charlotte Valley School board members? Are they not aware of the crisis now going on because of this terrible virus? Businesses are either closing or facing huge losses. Many people are unemployed. Otsego County is closing essential satellite offices, and businesses are doing everything they can to save money, because otherwise they would have to close.
Yet the Charlotte Valley school board is asking voters to approve an increased budget? Why? School is not in session. Buses are not used. Electric and heating bills are reduced, and the savings go on and on. Why more money? Is it pure greed?
Ray Canner
Oneonta
