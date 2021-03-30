I have read that there is insufficient wind in inland New York state to justify wind farms. I believe we have more than 20 such wind farms in operation currently in our state.
Whether there is sufficient wind to justify their existence can be proven or disproven very simply. Just compare their production to the levels that they promoted when they were lobbying voters for approval of their project. Easy, right? The problem is that they won’t reveal their production levels.
It would seem to me that if they met or exceeded the levels they promoted that they would proudly reveal that. The fact that they don’t appears to me to be suspicious.
Since the taxpayers partially subsidizes these wind farms they should have access to this information in order to determine how much bang they are getting for their buck.
I challenge our representatives in Albany to make this information available to us either through legislation or court proceedings. Let the truth prevail.
Ken Empey
Richfield Springs
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.