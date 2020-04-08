It has been a long time since I have written a letter to the editor of The Daily Star because I have moved back to Florida.
I learned to journal during my quiet time with Jesus and recently God has given me Psalm 91 for comfort, Matthew 24 for wisdom and knowledge ,and Psalm 90:10 where Moses reveals that we will not live forever but that God has given us 70 to 80 years of age.
All of these Scriptures relate to what is going on with COVID-19/coronavirus. I encourage you to follow the health precautions and guidelines that have been set up and I lovingly urge everyone to open the Bible and pray and seek God during this crisis.
This is just part of the process that has been prophesied before we see the rapture of the Christians, the Great Tribulation and the Second Coming of Jesus who will establish heaven on Earth.
God bless America. Stay safe.
John “JP” Pasquale
Indiantown, Florida
