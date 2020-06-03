Since live and televised sports have been put on hold, I miss the "Star Spangled Banner" by F. Scott Key:
"Oh, say can you see by the dawn's early light What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming?
"Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight O'er the ramparts we watched we so gallantly streaming?
"And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air, Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.
"Oh, say does that star spangled banner yet wave O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?"
Ed Leone
Oneonta
