One of the reasons why God has turned his back on our nation is because of abortion.
Although God is patient with a woman who chooses to have an abortion if she is an atheist or a non-Christian, women who identify themselves as Christian have no excuse. According to the Bible, it is clearly against God's will for any woman to abort her baby since God is the author of life, marriage and family.
In light of John 15:12-13 and many other scriptures, a woman who chooses to abort her unborn child isn't fit to be a mother at all, since unconditional love is one of the necessary qualifications of being a good mother.
Again, God can and will be patient with non-Christian mothers who don't understand the biblical principles of motherhood, hoping they will one day repent and choose to value the lives of their children above their own. But when Jesus said in Luke 9:24, "Whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for my sake will save it," his words can easily be applied to our modern-day abortion crisis with a transfer of Christian teaching such as, "Any woman who aborts her baby to save her own life (or health) is not worthy of being a mother, but any woman who puts her own life and health is jeopardy to save her baby is worthy of being a mother to that baby and many other children, as well."
These Biblical truths, and any application of them, may be hard to swallow at first. But, in the end, every mother who puts her children's lives above her own will have a peace of mind and heart that no one will ever be able to take away from her.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
