I read the recent letter concerning Cuomo’s resignation. I do not live in New York but I have watched and read about Gov. Cuomo, mostly concerning the pandemic, and have become an admirer of his.
Since that, I have read about the job he did in general and I do believe he is a great governor, and it is sad that his job has run into this. I do not know how guilty he is of being treated differently, because he is a powerful man in a powerful position, because that has certainly played a part in this tragedy.
I still believe that if politics were not in the mix to get rid of him this whole things could have been addressed to everyone’s advantage.
Women have to learn as much from this as men do, because if women did not become giddy around powerful men, this would not have happened. I thought that Gov. Cuomo faced this head-on and wrote new guidelines of behavior. These are the things that this country has a continuing lack of ability in addressing.
Women do not take their part into the mix and believe women have some amends to make, but no they do not address their part in these things. How many more careers of men will be ruined until women will open their eyes and admit their part in these actions?
Lyla Wickstrum
Sacramento, California
