GILBERTSVILLE - Debra Lynne (Burlew) Dubben, 65, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her home in Gilbertsville. At Debra's request there will be no formal calling hours or services. Debra was born on April 5, 1956, daughter of Harold and Florence (Harvey) Burlew. She grew up in Sheldrak…