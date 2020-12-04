Kirby Olson’s arguments in his Nov. 14-15 column are absurd. “The two great (philosophical) forces in the world” he describes are, supposedly, “love,” coupled with religion, on one hand, and “resentment,” fueled by Marxism, on the other. (We all probably agree that Marxism is a terrible idea, that’s a straw-man argument.)
As in most of his columns, his arguments boil down to us vs. them. “Us” means God-fearing, nationalistic, capitalists. “Them” means liberals, feminists, socialists, and Marxists, all lumped together.
These two supposedly global forces are opposed in an existential struggle. (Take sides!) If only the world was so simple!
His latest column implied that, here in the USA, those who oppose our “Christian, Nobel prize-deserving president” are motivated by a philosophy of resentment. (Huh? Weren’t we led to believe it was resentment on the part of many long ignored by liberal elites who wound up voting for Trump? And is Olson serious, linking the anti-Semitism of the Nazis to that supposedly left-wing force of resentment?)
Oh, well, Olson is right that many college students are being taught by ideologues. He appears to be one of them.
Paul Conway
Oneonta
