My name is Alexis Pencar and I am running for mayor of the village of Sharon Springs this Nov. 2 write-in election.
I am taking on the current mayor and owner of The American Hotel, Doug Plummer, who has been unopposed in the position for many, many years. Also being a write-in election makes the stakes even more interesting; it’s like the “Wild Wild West” here this year, according to the Schoharie County Board of Elections.
From talking to my community, I have come to the understanding that the people want change and I have a large support base here in our tiny village of 550 residents!
As a 30-something mom of two with a business background, corporate management skills and finance experience, I have a ton of energy and passion to invest into my community! I look forward to shaking up this bucolic village most recently made popular by the famous Beekman Boys and their Beekman 1802 Mercantile here on Main Street!
What I’m doing is definitely tough but also in line with popular culture and could help to encourage other young people to get involved in their own local politics!
Alexis Pencar
Sharon Springs
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.