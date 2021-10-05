When voters turn out on Election Day to choose the next supervisor for the town of Middlefield in Otsego County, they will see an important and highly qualified write-in candidate, David Karl. This is relevant beyond Middlefield because good town government is essential for good county government too.
The former supervisor of Middlefield, Joe Harris, died tragically, suddenly in office. Because it was officially past the deadline for Harris’ party to mount a new petition campaign to present a new candidate, David Karl stepped up as a write-in. Write-ins are legitimate and common, especially in local volunteer government.
That Karl made himself available is a great opportunity for residents of the town to widen their choices. What is most needed in the supervisor’s role is a sense of the doable, practical and necessary, and the know-how to get things done. Opinions are cheap and plentiful, but balancing a budget? That’s not for beginners.
In the role of supervisor, what matters is not national abstract themes, but experience in the practical matters of facilities maintenance, budgeting, labor relations, road maintenance, snow removal, readiness for emergencies, etc. Karl formerly served as chief engineer for Bassett Hospital, a large institution with many operational variables, and Karl can bring this treasure trove of experience to the role of supervisor.
Town government works best when it’s based on competence, experience and a non-partisan neighborly spirit. This perks up and makes it possible for county government to do its best too.
Karl uniquely brings all these qualities to the race, and we urge voters in the town of Middlefield to write him in. Early voting starts Oct. 23rd at The Meadows. Competence and compassion count a lot these days.
Paula DiPerna and Dick deRosa
Middlefield
