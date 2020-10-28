Several months ago, after the death of the Masonville town supervisor, Deputy Supervisor Betty Scott was appointed to replace him. Supervisor Scott asked the Town Board to find a replacement for her vacated council seat.
Three candidates were suggested and Supervisor Scott asked the Town Board to interview the three candidates. Candidate Karleen DuMond was touted by her husband, Delaware County Sheriff and former town Supervisor Craig DuMond. Evidently, Supervisor Scott made the decision to appoint Mrs. DuMond without even speaking with the two other candidates.
One of these candidates, Richard Paul had fine credentials including the ability to write proposals for grant monies. It hardly seems proper that he was not even considered.
I would urge you to consider a write-in vote for Richard Paul next Tuesday!
Cary Wilson
Masonville
