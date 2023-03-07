I have been writing opinion letters to The Daily Star for many years about my Christian faith, mental health issues and other issues.
I am grateful that the Star has given me a platform to do that. Without their commitment to freedom of speech, religion and the press, I would have no opportunity or the privilege of challenging the public to step out of its comfort zone and try to see the issues I write about from a different point of view.
I know from experience the editors of The Daily Star are willing to publish controversial letters of opinion, regardless of the issues, since they have already informed their readers that the "In Your Opinion" section of the Star was not meant to be an echo chamber. Most editors understand it's not conflict or controversy that bores their readers or stops them from reading the newspaper. It's the lack of conflict or controversy that does that.
I have noticed that there aren't nearly as many letters to the editor published in The Daily Star as t here used to be. Is it because people are afraid of offending other people and want to protect their reputations? I think that's the No. 1 reason.
So I encourage you, readers of The Daily Star, to be brave and courageous. Don't be afraid to share your opinions with the public and challenge people to step out of their comfort zone. Some things are more important than our reputations and what other prople think of us.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
