In response to the gentleman from Sidney’s view about an opinion piece calling the Confederate flag a “symbol of disunion and treason.” I think he misunderstood the article. It never mentioned anything about slavery being the sole cause of the Civil War, nor did it say that the bloodletting was solely about this “domestic intuition” (slavery), as he claims. In fact, the article wasn’t about the causes of the Civil War.
In defense of our public education system, every school child knows that the war was fought to preserve the Union, not because of slavery. They also know that there was slavery and prejudice in the North. It is also common knowledge that climate and geography made the plantation system ripe for the American South, and that slavery was a way to provide the needed labor. The article never refuted any of this, and we really need to give our schools more credit.
The bottom line, however, is that this was not what the article was about.
Walter Reed
Hamden
