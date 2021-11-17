Merging to create a larger school district will stabilize our local taxes and provide significantly more in state aid and building aid. It will benefit our children by providing each of them with more education, academic, athletic and social opportunities. As our athletes, musicians, chorus and club members combine their training, enthusiasm and experience, every program will be enhanced.
Fortunately for our students, that although they may be moving to a new building, they will be moving with their friends, their classmates and teammates, and in most instances, their teachers. They’ll be riding our district buses with kids who live in their neighborhood, perhaps even with the same drivers who’ve been picking them up every morning and bringing them home after school.
Teachers in both districts are professionals. They have been welcoming new students to their classrooms for years and are most adept at introducing them to their new classmates, assessing their knowledge of the coursework and making any necessary accommodations to ensure their success.
The voters in the Worcester and Schenvus school districts have an opportunity to save both of our schools and to receive increased New York state aid to keep our buildings open and filled with children while other schools have been forced to close. My former elementary school is now an office building; my husband’s school was demolished and the property on which it stood is now a parking lot. His former high school is now an assisted living center. Don’t let this happen to our schools and to our children.
This is our final chance to approve this merger. Don’t let this opportunity slip away. For our children, for our local taxpayers, vote yes on Dec. 1.
Kathi Fredette
Schenevus
