Throughout life’s journey, there are a few things you learn and pick up on on the path along the way. Things of value and worth, of people and not just things.
Such as, you never really know the true impact you may have had on a those around you.
Along with never knowing how much someone may have needed that smile you gave them.
As well as never knowing how much your kindness and generosity may have turned someone’s entire life around.
Also, never knowing how much someone needed that hug or deep talk.
So just a little advice, don’t wait for someone to be kind first, and don’t wait for better circumstances, or for someone to change.
And lastly, just be kind, because you never know how much someone may be in need of it, be it you, me or who knows how many other. You all have a good day and smile.
Danny Gillinghamn
Oneonta
