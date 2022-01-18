I mostly agree with the statements Nancy Kelly made regrading backslide of American democracy.
However, I don’t think it’s the old-school Republicans that are the problem. The ones trying to change things are the Marjorie Taylor Greens, Lauren Boeberts and Madison Cawthorns of the country. They are all younger than 40 with big mouths and have no idea what they are creating.
Diane Moore
Milton, Florida
