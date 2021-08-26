To follow up on Sarah Eames’ story on Aug. 18 about Hughes Energy’s proposal to build the first American, industrial-size, municipal Autoclave Waste Processing Facility on the border of Prattsville and hamlet of Grand Gorge in the town of Roxbury:
In the evening of Aug. 19, more than a hundred people of these communities attended the Hughes Energy presentation at the Prattsville Fire Hose Company.
With one exception, every resident of the three above cited jurisdictions, most directly affected by it, opposed its construction.
While speakers recognized the merits of reducing waste and its carbon footprint, the oft-repeated question to Hughes was: “Why here?”
We pointed out why it made no sense: our local roads can barely sustain existing auto and truck traffic, let alone 50 truck deliveries of garbage daily and their returns; such additional transit would not only further congest local roads, but also require their constant repair — at taxpayers’ expense; a plant that produces noise, steam, odors and possibly air-borne particulates would be harmful to people, especially our children, and wildlife; moreover, the likelihood of compromising our water sources in the Catskills watershed, which also supplies potable water to New York City, needs to be addressed in detail.
Moreover, an industrial garbage site of such magnitude in this still pristine corner of the mountains would seriously negate the many successful efforts of the three-mentioned areas (as well as adjacent Stamford, Windham and Margaretville) to beautify their centers, attract new businesses, increase local employment, promote year-round tourism and preserve and protect the surrounding bounty of nature — our waterways, woodlands, wildlife and agriculture.
Why here? Hughes Energy has yet to offer a reasonable answer!
Ralph S. Della Cava
Prattsville
