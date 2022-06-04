Yesterday, I received the following Facebook message: "We must remember in the midst of chaos that evil does not exist in a gun or a knife or a club or a rock ... or any other object. Evil exists in the minds of those who choose to take the life of another for their own evil purposes."
Accepting this premise, I added the following: Since the U.S. has far and away the most gun deaths per capita of any place in the world, the above statement must mean that the U.S. also has the largest population of evil minds, of "people hunters," in the world. Why do you suppose that is?
Perhaps this should lead to the suggestion that the U.S. needs to do something to keep guns, or at least military-style weapons, out of the hands of this excessive population of evil-minded "people hunters" that we seem to have. Maybe some serious regulations would help
Edward Pixley
Oneonta
