It was nice to see the picture and article in your paper on April 21 giving credit to the crews who came from other areas and states to help in the widespread power outage in several counties in New York state.
It was not so nice to hear comments that power wasn’t restored fast enough for some. It’s my opinion that it could have been much longer if these crews had not come. They deserve our thanks as do the local crews. In addition, it was especially dangerous as trees and branches were cracking and falling during the storm and for several days after.
Please be thankful for all of them who helped.
Joyce Shultis
Oneonta
