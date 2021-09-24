Of those letters replying to that which I wrote Aug. 19, I thought Walter Reed’s the most personally meaningful.
For a starter, I have an issue with Mr. Reed’s seemingly selective recollection. In quoting Gail DelSavio, he left out that she also said the Confederate flag represented racial inequality. Further stating that it stands for “a fight to preserve a way of life that never should have existed.” Now what else could these be but indirect references to slavery? Especially since that flag wasn’t created after 1865.
Secondly, he really should have read my letter more carefully. I never reasonably claimed that slavery motivated either Southern secession, nor the North’s military aggression. I referred to the issue only in the context of what seems to be the conventional wisdom. What I did say is that slavery was pretty incidental to the North’s treatment of the South. There really shouldn’t be a question about this. It was incidental, because in his first inaugural address, Lincoln plainly promised “There would be no invasion, no using of force against or among the people anywhere” unless his administration was prevented from collecting such duties and imposts.
Strange that he would use the term “invasion”; that he would so directly threaten one section of the country. And it wasn’t over slavery.
The general reaction to his Emancipation Proclamation was enough proof of that. Particularly where the Union army was concerned. Lincoln made his invasion about slavery only because he was losing and facing foreign recognition of the Confederacy. You see, he was pretty flexible on slavery.
So what did “preserving the Union” mean in reality? It meant that Lincoln was going to be the one to finally enact the Whig platform, with its American system, which would economically dominate the South.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.