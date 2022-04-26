Once again NYSEG has demonstrated why utility monopolies do not favor the consumer. Power has been out at our home since 6 a.m. yesterday (April 19). Promised restoration maybe tomorrow (April 20) by 11 p.m. Too little, too late by the monopolistic incompetents. Spoiled food, sick customers, frightened animals — none of NYSEG's concern.
Howard Hacker
Otego
