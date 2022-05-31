I’m not a teacher but if I were one I’d give the driver of the vehicle that sideswiped my parked car Monday, May 16, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on East Street an F for civic duty. The driver did not stop, did not try to locate me (in the house across the street), did not notify police, did not leave their name and location information, did not obey the law in any manner.
I’m assuming it was an accident, but the driver chose instead to make it a criminal act by failing to do the decent and legal thing. My car sustained substantial damage and the insurance estimate of repair is over $3,000. I would not have called the police, I would not have sued, but I would have appreciated an acknowledgment that this driver had damaged my car. To turn this into a hit-and-run is the height of driver irresponsibility which could result in one's arrest, fines and loss of insurance. How much easier is it to stop and take responsibility and do the right thing?
Doug Kelsey
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.