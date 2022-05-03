A modest proposal: perhaps all the artists who will flock to Oneonta can design and submit to DOT an improvement plan for Lettis Highway. Wouldn't it be great if one of the main arteries into our beautiful City of the Hills did not look seedy, decrepit and unloved? We can dream!
Margaret Serra-Lima
Oneonta
