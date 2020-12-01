As a parent of a sophomore at Oneonta, I was disheartened to read the editorial in Nov. 21-22’s Daily Star, which was at times inaccurate and overwhelmingly “anti-SUCO."
The plan set forth by SUNY Oneonta under the leadership of Dennis Craig is a good plan, and certainly a far cry from what we had in August. The petition by faculty to remain out of the classroom is, frankly, offensive. Students need support from these professors, not abandonment. With the goal of 20% in-person classes for spring, (much lower than Oswego’s 50%, Cortland’s 37% or Brockport’s 54%), Craig has made a reasonable compromise.
Also, the plan did not “divorce” the college from any responsibility for off-campus students. Dr. Chambers, VP for External Affairs, will be specifically focusing on off-campus student life in this newly created role.
For those who are truly living in fear, I am sorry. I understand you more than you know, but I implore you to take a leave of absence and make way for those who are willing to work and teach our kids in person. If students and professors wear masks and remain socially distant, classrooms are safe.
We cannot stay home forever. Every person fortunate enough to be employed has had to adapt/adjust and teaching is no different. Oneonta is a college town and all sides need to come together to ensure a safe return to campus for everyone.
For those who truly want our kids to return, thank you.
They miss you. They miss their friends. They miss their college.
Please let them have this chance.
They will not let you down.
Tara Hastings
Freeport
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.