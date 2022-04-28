On behalf of everyone, I would like to extend a genuine, heartfelt, thank you to all those whose tireless efforts resulted in the restoration of our power. While the rest of us kept warm, dry, and illuminated as best we could, these hometown heroes were out there day and night, struggling through that deep, wet snow. No doubt there were times when they encountered nearly as much snow hanging over their heads as was under them!
Fires, snow-packed, shattered branches looming overhead, hefty snow-laden branches needing to be moved, downed wires hidden under the snow ... I'm sure these are but a few of the exhausting perils these brave folks faced when cleaning up after such an "Upstate" spring snowfall!
So from all of us who are so very blessed to have you, may you each be richly blessed in return.
Also a very special thank you to all the workers who came from out of the state to lend assistance. Leaving home and families for days is a big sacrifice. I hope they will somehow see this "thank you" or hear about it from someone.
Pat Patterson
Mt. Vision
