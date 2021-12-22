I live in the “Book Village” of Hobart. It’s a quaint village with some bookstores, a vintage store, a library, restaurants and a very large F___K Joe Biden flag.
The flag hangs on a lovely white historical building, which is now an apartment complex in the center of town on Route 10.
My concern is not about the slur to our president, even though that is offensive to me, I know about First Amendment rights. It’s about what it “right.” Is it right that children have to see this in the town they live in, or the town their bus travels through? Is it right that those of us that cringe at the word have to be subjected to it each time we go into or travel through town? Do we need laws to tell us what the “right” thing is?
The man refuses to remove the flag even though he has been asked by the owner of the building as well as many others, and to what end?
My husband and I are retired from working in the schools and our concern then and now is for the good of the children and the greater good for all.
What better time to address the greater good than the season of Peace on Earth and good will toward man?
“C’mon people, now, shine on your brother
“Everybody get together try to love one another, right now”
Teri Calloway
Hobart
