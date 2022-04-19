Gas prices are at an all-time high, forcing everyone to make changes to household and business budgets. The average price for a gallon of gas in upstate New York in February 2021 was $2.55, according to NYSERDA. The price shot up to $3.69 in February 2022. That's great news if you are collecting sales tax on gas. Not so good for residents. This unprecedented increase continues to put additional financial stress on families watching their purchasing power diminish. As consumers have less money to spend, less money goes in local cash registers.
Legislators in Ulster County are considering a resolution to temporarily change the sales tax calculations for gasoline purchases later this month. If approved, the amount of county sales tax collected on each gallon of gas will be capped at eight cents effective June 1 through December 1. Dutchess County has already passed a resolution providing this relief.
The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of county business owners, recently contacted each member of the Board of Supervisors, requesting that Delaware County follow the example of our neighbors and consider a similar measure.
The chamber believes that our elected supervisors have an obligation to take action to offer residents a little tax relief. If you agree, I urge you to contact your town supervisor and ask for a temporary reduction in sales tax on gas purchases. Ask the county board to learn from their Hudson Valley colleagues and help ease the pain, if ever so slightly, at the pump for all of us.
Ray Pucci
Delhi
Pucci is the president of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.
