I was extremely disappointed in The Daily Star's position held in a May 21-22 editorial.
The Buffalo shooter, a young man with a history of mental illness who threatened gun violence at his school is NOT representative of conservatives and further he denounced conservatives in his manifesto and sided with socialists. You go on to attack Tucker Carlson for mentioning the replacement theory, claiming racism, but could it be that Tucker, like most Americans, is more upset at millions of illegal aliens flowing unrestricted into our republic, receiving benefits at taxpayers' expense, being relocated all over the country contrary to U.S. Code, meaning this administration is putting the security and safety of American citizens at risk because they believe these folks will vote Democrat? Though its unlikely Venezuelans or Cubans would ever vote socialist/communist since this is what they ran from.
This editorial is pure Democrat propaganda, nothing less. Just because you don't agree with a political opinion, to demonize those who hold it is pure Marxism.
Thomas Amann
Andes
