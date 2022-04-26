After reading her letter of Feb 23, I see Barbara Kaplan still thinks of slavery, racism and secession as being exclusive inventions of the deep South.
In its own way, it's funny to see such seemingly blind, unreasoning hate. I think that's a rather accurate description, because those like her give me the impression that nothing good has ever come from that region, nor can. To use the vernacular, I guess it's just a Northern-Puritan thing. That sanctimonious, self-absorbed attitude that tended to look down on everything outside of New England.
Yankee culture was more labor structured, hurried, and had a bigger interest in profit for it's own sake. While the deep South had a more leisurely pace in daily life and was less money oriented. The two regions even had differing views of nature.
Regardless of how much sooner the North abolished slavery, it still dirtied its hands with it for almost 200 years. Another dynamic she seems to attribute solely to the South, is secession. I remind her that New England Federalists made three efforts at this during the Jefferson and Madison administrations. She also needs to realize that the Declaration of Independence itself was a statement of secession.
Even Lincoln, as a congressman, said, "Any people anywhere, being inclined and having the power, have the right to rise up and shake off the existing government and form a new one that suits them better. This is a most valuable, a most sacred right. A right we hope and believe is to libertate the world." Then, as president, he takes the bizarre position that the Union actually created the states. Thus destroying the right of secession.
Robert Olejarz
Sidney
