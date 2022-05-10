I have never written an endorsement letter before, but I want the Cooperstown Central School community know why I am voting for Alicia Chase for school board. I have served with Alicia on the Cooperstown Soccer Club and the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club and my son was a Cub Scout. In all three organizations, Alicia was the heart of the leadership team running the volunteer organizations. While she was never the leader, she was usually the person the leaders turned to for answers or to get something done. She stayed on the soccer board long after her kids stopped playing the sport because it was hard to replace her.
Board of Education members volunteer themselves for a ton of work, but I have known Alicia to be a tireless worker for her community. I have no doubt she will soon be the heart of the BOE, too, and knowing her heart, that is a good thing.
I have had several conversations with Alicia about CCS and special education. I have no doubt Alicia will be a fierce advocate for all parents, but especially for those with children in the special education program.
I am thankful for Alicia’s work in our community and I know she will continue her service on the BOE. Please join me in voting for Alicia Chase on May 17 in the CCS BOE election.
Greg Klein
Otsego
