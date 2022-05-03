This is in response to Fred A. Stock who sent his letter from Florida. He blames the ultra-liberal left for bullying and taking away our rights and suggests that Americans read the Constitution.
I wonder which constitution Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida is using to ban books and the use of the word “gay.” The rights of women to control their bodies has also been voted out in Florida. Oh yes, I almost forgot his war against Disney for not going along with him on banning “gay.” In other words, if you don’t agree with DeSantis he is going to destroy you.
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is asking residents to turn in the parents of "trans" children. Is that Constitutional? A minister in Tennessee has book burnings every Wednesday.
Have you forgotten Kristallnacht? There is a wave of anti-Semitism in this country that reminds me of fascism. So, Mr. Stock, you might take a look at the ultra-right and ask if what they are doing isn’t bullying, threatening and anti-American before you cast more stones. I am a moderate Democrat and I am fed up with the polarization and backstabbing in this country. If we can't get along, we will lose our freedoms and the rights given to us in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Dolores Rothwell
Oneonta
