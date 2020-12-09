Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.