Longtime Oneonta resident Paul Scheele, 85, is a retired professor of political science, having taught at SUNY Oneonta. Scheele describes himself as a lifelong “Declaration of Independence progressive Democrat.”
“I regard all of us as equal, deserving of equal opportunity and wanting life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “Those are broad goals I strive for. Idealistic? Yes, but valuable and worth the attempt.”
Scheele said, while his early support went to Jay Inslee, the thinning of the Democratic candidate pool has left him backing former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I have a knack for picking people who drop out early because their candidacies don’t take hold,” he said. “My first support went to Jay Inslee, governor of Washington state, largely because he was willing to make climate change his No. 1 issue and as far as I’m concerned, that’s the biggest moral issue of our time: how are we going to save our planet for the generations beyond our grandchildren?
“But Biden is a progressive interested in building health care,” he said, “and I think that’s very positive. I think his health care proposal has a much better chance of gaining support from the public than ‘Medicare for All’ will get.”
Health care, Scheele said, tops his list of political priorities.
“We have an economic system that rewards people pretty well if they have talent or are ambitious; if they are lucky; if they are born well; or if they’re educated well,” he said. “And we have a system which leaves a tremendous number of people behind, and that bothers me about capitalism. There’s not a good answer to it in our experience, other than income redistribution or redistribution of the services (such as) education or health care … that people need to live.
“Health care is something we can’t seem to get our mitts around,” he said. “Every other industrialized country has bitten the bullet and said, ‘We are going to provide health care for everybody’ and, admittedly the quality varies from country to country, but if you look at the responses of most people in most countries, they think of health care as a right. We’re getting there, but we’re a long way away.”
Scheele said he considers a Democratic win in 2020 vital.
“I think (Biden) can win and we are going down a road to disaster at the present time, with a president who denies science and insists he knows better than experts in any field,” he said. “(Trump) claims his hunches are better than anybody’s scientific training or investigative research … and we see that maybe coming to a conclusion with the coronavirus.
“We were slow to move under this administration and this jerk — that’s all I can call him — has the unmitigated gall to take this kind of crisis and blame it on the Democrats. That is just utter irresponsibility.”
Scheele said he found the handling of the president’s impeachment hearings similarly irresponsible.
“Ask a Republican, any Republican, especially members of Congress, what they would’ve done as members of the House … had President Obama gotten in touch with another country and said, ‘I want you to investigate my No. 1 political opponent and his son for probable corruption.’ The Republicans would have voted impeachment in a moment,” Scheele said. “The shoe now is on the other foot and the Democrats are supposed to take it lying down, doing nothing, when the president breaks this basic rule that you do not attempt to engage another county in American politics on your behalf?
“This is an unconscionable, intolerable act in a democracy, and I sympathize entirely with the Democratic majority in the House,” he said. “I was near tears listening to almost every Republican in the Senate fall in line. They would say, ‘We didn’t like what he did, but it certainly does not rise to the level of conviction for impeachment.’
"We’ve seen this kind of spinelessness out of every trick Trump has engaged in and the Republicans are cravenly fearful of him. My God, what a low point we’ve sunk to.”
